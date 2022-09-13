The Daily Advertiser

James Woolford hopes to help deliver drought-breaking Group Nine premiership to Young

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
September 13 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young's James Woolford at Alfred Oval on Tuesday. Picture by Courtney Rees

James Woolford is looking to use his premiership experience to deliver his hometown a long-awaited title.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.