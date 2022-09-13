James Woolford is looking to use his premiership experience to deliver his hometown a long-awaited title.
The former Cherrypickers captain-coach thought time might have passed him by.
Following two seasons at the helm Woolford felt unwanted by the club and played for Cootamundra in 2019 before rupturing his ACL before playing a game in his return to Young the following year.
However he is thrilled to be back in the side as they chase their first premiership since 1991 when they face Gundagai at Equex Centre on Sunday.
"It is something the club has been working towards for a while but we've had a bit of bad luck and things not go our way but all the ducks have lined up in a row this year and we're pretty happy about it," Woolford said.
"I've gone the hard way about it and as bad as it is that COVID happened last year when they boys were looking really good in the back of mind I was a little bit pleased about it as I knew we would come back hungrier to have another crack at it and I'd be right to go.
"I'm very happy to get back on the park, obviously the body doesn't recover as it used to, but it was good to get the surgeon on board after I had my knee done, get it all right and now I'm good to go."
Woolford has been coming off the bench and into hooker since getting the all clear to play midway through the season.
He scored a try in the preliminary final win over Tumut on Sunday and hopes he can be part of something special.
Woolford is one of just four Cherrypickers who were born when the team last reached the summit and joins Blake Hewitt as the only Young player to win a first grade premiership.
The 32-year-old won four straight grand finals before returning to Young for the 2016 season.
"I couldn't picture myself playing anywhere else now, they've looked after me coming and there are some good people around the club," Woolford said.
"There's a really good culture and hopefully the players can repay the club and the town itself for the year."
He hopes he can use some of that experience when he comes off the bench on Sunday.
Woolford's father Steve missed out on being part of the last Young side to win the Group Nine competition after linking with Burrangong that season.
However he knows just what it would mean for the club and the community if they were to become the first team to get the better of the Tigers this season.
"Speaking to a few of the old boys that played in '91 they are hard to come by and to play in as many as I have is pretty lucky but to win one for your hometown, where you grew up, where you saw your old man playing, where your friend's old mans play, where you grew up being ballboy for the club it would be huge," he said.
"A few of the older boys that are still here say it changed their lives around the town so I'm really looking forward to it."
