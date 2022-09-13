It has been five weeks since Jack Lyons last played a game of footy but he's ready to put on a show in the Group Nine grand final on Sunday.
He was originally set to play in the major semi-final before the Tigers elected to err on the side of caution but the representative winger is now ready to go in their clash against Young at Equex Centre.
"The hammy is way better," Lyons said.
"I'm able to sprint on it now and move laterally a bit better.
"There is still some feeling in it, just a little twinge, but it is going to be fine.
"Last time wasn't a do-or-die game, we did have a second chance after that, so we decided to give it a rest.
"I think I could have played either way but thought it was best to be safe."
Lyons feared his season was over after it looked like he had sustained a serious hamstring injury trying to chase down Daniel Foley two weeks out from the start of finals.
He was almost carried off the field however things soon changed after a positive report from the physio.
"I thought my season was gone and I was a bit upset to be honest," he said.
"I thought that was it for me but after I saw the physio it was the biggest relief as he thought I'd be fine in three or four weeks."
Lyons missed most of last season with a knee injury.
He thinks it is what has caused the hamstring injury but after surgery late last year is pleased to be back scoring tries and feeling more like himself
"The leg is better (since surgery), I can move a lot better with it and it makes it a lot more enjoyable when your legs can do what your mind wants to do," Lyons said.
"I still don't think it is 100 per cent for a little bit as the legs are a hard thing to build up.
"All my other muscles are probably trying to overcompensate for other ones that aren't fully back to 100 per cent and all through the year I've been complaining about having a tight hammy."
Lyons is no stranger to grand finals.
He scored two tries in Gundagai's 2020 premiership success and was part of three grand finals for Southcity before that.
However this one is a little different.
This time around Lyons has been putting in plenty of extra kilometres to be part of the Tigers.
While he had been travelling over from Wagga to play for the club since making the move to Gundagai in 2020, a recent move to Griffith has meant it's a two-hour drive to train and play.
He is unsure how sustainable it is so Lyons is looking to make the most of another grand final appearance.
"I have no idea where I'm at and I haven't really looked that far ahead yet," he said.
"I've thought about it but it is all up in the air.
"After winning one with Gundi before I know what it's like and you can't beat going into the grand final and all the excitement."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
