Zac Masters has been handed a grade three dangerous throw charge after being sent off in Tumut's loss to Young in the preliminary final.
The Tumut co-coach was given his marching orders in the 34th minute after an awkward tackle on Young replacement forward Jonah Latu at Equex Centre on Sunday.
However Masters is not expected to miss a lot of football.
While a grade three dangerous throw charge has a base penalty of 600 points, which equates to six weeks, the penalty will be halved due to Masters having a clean record with no prior offences in the past seven years.
With a further reduction for an early guilty plea he would only miss one game. The Blues have until 5pm on Tuesday to decide.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
