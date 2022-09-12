The Daily Advertiser

New colours but same goal for Nathan Rose ahead of grand final

By Courtney Rees
Updated September 12 2022 - 8:46am, first published 8:30am
Nathan Rose is looking to help Gundagai to a premiership after beating them in two grand finals while at Southcity. Picture by Madeline Begley

He's been a thorn in Gundagai's side on a couple of occasions on grand final day but now Nathan Rose is looking to help the Tigers defend their Group Nine crown.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

