He's been a thorn in Gundagai's side on a couple of occasions on grand final day but now Nathan Rose is looking to help the Tigers defend their Group Nine crown.
The star playmaker was part of two straight grand final wins over Gundagai when at Southcity, before the Tigers got one back in 2018.
However after a refreshing change of scenery, Rose is hoping he can add to the two premierships he won with the Bulls in 2016 and 2017.
"It's an exciting time for the Gundagai community and the football team," Rose said.
"It is always good to be playing in a grand and it is where you want to be at the end of the year."
Rose made a surprise move after being captain-coach of his junior club in 2020 and 2021 to join Gundagai.
The Bulls were second on the ladder when the season was called off due to COVID restrictions last year however the 27-year-old has enjoyed not having a title next to his name this year.
Especially in a season not really impacted by the pandemic.
"It's been a good (year) and it's been refreshing," Rose said.
"It's not only the boys but through the club - they are all great people and that has probably made it a lot smoother.
"After being a coach through the two COVID years it has been good and refreshing not having to worry about too much.
"You just turn up, train and play on the weekend. It has been good in that aspect."
Rose sent plenty of concerns through the Gundagai camp after picking up a biceps injury.
There were fears it would cost him the rest of the season, however Rose has been pleased with how well the problem has recovered.
"I was pretty lucky with the bicep injury as I had a little tear in the tendon which meant over time it would heal in time," he said.
"I avoided surgery, which was a bonus, so I'll take that and keep moving forward and keep it out of the back of my mind."
Rose is yet to work on where his future lies, instead he wanted to focus on completing the season with Gundagai.
The Tigers are unbeaten heading into Sunday's grand final against Young.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
