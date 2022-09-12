Letters: Wagga Council must lead the fight to shift Inland Rail route

Have you seen those old Western movies where the cowpokes must drive the herd through the centre of town to get to the ridiculously located stock yards?
If there's a revenge element to the plot, they make sure a few steers detour through the saloon or knock down some veranda posts.
Ah! Great escapist viewing once upon a time, but it's now coming to a main street near you.
Instead of a cow herd it will be a two-kilometre-long freight train every hour.
In 10 years, people in Wagga will be asking how on earth we ever thought that this was "planning for the future"; in 20 years, they'll just be tearing their hair out.
Wagga City Council needs to be leading the fight for sanity and insisting that the freight hub at Bomen should be the obvious diversion route for freight trains to bypass the city.
Sadly, the words "sanity" and "leading" are rarely used in the same sentence as any reference to the Baylis St Bunker; they'll still be looking at the flagpole trying to guess which way the wind is blowing.
I'm just happy that I have no investment in The Mill Apartment complex; although trainspotters will no doubt be hastily donning anoraks to buy views of 20 freight trains trundling past their windows 24/7.
The Mill sales website promises "Colour and swank... in the heart of the CBD"; double-stacked shipping containers stretching for two kilometres does suggest a subtle variety of colours I suppose.
Recently Mark Scott, the head of the University of Sydney, went on the attack of some universities for their low entrance level for teachers.
As a teacher, or more specifically former teacher, I quite often write to this paper and my letters are riddled with grammatical errors, spelling errors and missing or muddled words.
I would hate to think because of the letters I write, and errors I make, members of the community believe all teachers have literacy issues.
Rather, I would like it understood by this community my literacy isn't reflective of teachers as a whole.
In my case, I have a small, slowly-developing brain tumour. The only impact I notice is a slow decline of my literacy skills (I've probably had the tumour all my life).
Given the volume of letters published, I think it is only fair to state publicly I don't represent other teachers in this regard.
I also would like to refute the assertion made in recent media comments that high academic performance directly correlates to teacher quality.
In my experience, some of the best teachers I have worked with know how to help students overcome the struggles students face, simply because they have had to overcome similar literacy or numeracy problems in their development.
Maybe we need more policy makers engaged with the current debate on how to attract and retain teachers who have classroom teaching experience.
