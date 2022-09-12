The Daily Advertiser

'Steady stream' of people attend McCormack's office to offer condolences to royal family

GR
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated September 12 2022 - 9:58am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Riverina Michael McCormack's wife, Catherine, pens a condolence letter to the royal family. Picture by Georgia Rossiter

Wagga has begun to leave their condolences for Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8 aged 96.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Georgia Rossiter

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.