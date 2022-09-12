Wagga has begun to leave their condolences for Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8 aged 96.
A staff member working at Member for the Riverina Michael McCormack's electorate office said many members of the public had come to sign condolence letters to the royal family.
"There's been a steady stream all morning," the staff member said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Catherine McCormack wrote one of the notes of condolences, calling the queen "an iconic woman".
"We've been privileged to be able to see her life in pictures for almost 100 years," she said.
"I look forward to seeing what King Charles III does now he has taken on the role."
Wagga City Council lowered the Civic Centre flags to half mast on Friday where they have remained since.
Council invited members of the public to lay flowers in tribute to the Queen at the base of the flagpoles.
Riverina residents can visit Mr McCormack's electorate office to express their condolences.
All letters will be compiled and sent to the royal family at Buckingham Palace.
An online condolence book can be signed at www.pmc.gov.au/condolence-form
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.