Wagga business owners have had a mixed response to the sudden news that they'll have an extra public holiday to contend with this year.
In the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the government announced a one-off public day of mourning on September 22.
But the late notice of the public holiday has thrown many, especially those in the business community.
IN OTHER NEWS
Jardine's cafe owner Matt Cunneen said he was unsure if he would open or not on the public holiday.
"I'm 50-50. We've already got the Queen's birthday, there's been a lot of business struggling as it is," he said.
"We generally shut [on public holidays] to give staff some time off. But it's a cost whether you open or close, it's a strain on a business.
"I would suggest there are businesses out there now that are only slowly getting back on their feet and need every cent and now we've got another day off."
Mr Cunneen said the Queen's death was a "sad loss for everyone", but questioned the need for Australia to stage a day of mourning.
Mark Anthony's clothing store owner Mark MacKenzie said he wasn't a fan of public holidays but if we were going to have one it should be for the Queen.
"It makes it difficult with the staffing, all of a sudden you're paying a lot of money. But if we're ever going to have a holiday for anyone it would be the Queen, I'm very much a royalist," he said.
Curious Rabbit owner Vickie Burkinshaw said the announcement was a "shock to the system".
"Especially when we're dealing with one the week after," she said.
Ms Burkinshaw will remain open, as the day of mourning falls on a Thursday, but she said she will consider closing for the Labour Day public holiday on October 3.
"We've decided we might make the most of it by having 'high tea with the Queen' with our drag queen Rose Quartz," she said.
"There'll be an expectation that we're open, it's always hard financially to manage a public holiday but at the same time we can have a bit of fun."
Ninja & Jhi owner Garth Pilkington said he always reduced staff and store opening hours on public holidays.
A regular Thursday might see three staff working, but he will be the only person working due to staff costs.
"We keep rostering to a minimum ... there'll always be less hours worked on a public holiday," he said.
Sally Howard, the owner of Blue Frog Optics is a "staunch monarchist" and agreed with a day of mourning, but said as a business owner it had "thrown a spanner in the works".
The business has been forced to rearrange appointments, especially at its branches in Broken Hill, which is booked out three weeks in advance, and Mildura, where there will now be a four-day weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.