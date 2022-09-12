The Daily Advertiser
Business

Business reaction mixed to government announcement of a one-off public day of mourning for Queen's passing

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
September 12 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jardine's Cafe owner Matt Cunneen said the Queen's passing is a sad event, but questions the need for an official day of mourning when businesses are struggling. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga business owners have had a mixed response to the sudden news that they'll have an extra public holiday to contend with this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.