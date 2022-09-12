Batlow's Sharni Williams was named player of the final during Australia's win over New Zealand at the Rugby Sevens World Cup on Monday morning.
The nail-biting 24-22 win broke a 13-year World Cup drought for the team, and completed a historic triple crown following their World Series and Commonwealth Games gold wins.
Williams said it was a tough game but she expected nothing less from the Aussie's biggest rivals as they faced them in Cape Town.
READ MORE
"It (was) just that skill execution, once we all had set piece, you could see that they folded, they scored, we scored, it became a really great testament to what rugby sevens is," Williams said.
New Zealand came out strong, scoring early, but Australia hit back hard to go into the half-time break ahead 12-10.
Needing a spark, Williams started the comeback with a brutal break from the resulting kick-off, before Maddison Levi finished it off in the corner.
The veteran, who debuted for Australia in 2011, and said the 2022 team has kept her on her toes.
"I love these girls they keep me young, you know, old girl, new tricks," Williams said.
There'll be no rest for Williams though, as she returns to Australia to join the Wallaroos ahead of their World Cup campaign.
This is the first time the Australian women's sevens team has won the World Cup since 2009.
Meanwhile, it was Fiji who took out the men's title, with Australia coming fourth after a bronze match loss.
Wagga products Corey Toole and Stuart Dunbar featured in the squad.
The men looked promising early in the three-day competition, taking out 35-0 and 14-5 wins over Paraguay and France respectively.
However, they were thrashed by eventual winners Fiji 38-14 in the semi-final before their 19-14 bronze loss to Ireland.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.