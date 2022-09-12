The Daily Advertiser

Chance to win premiership at Young a long time coming for Hewitt

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 12 2022 - 6:52am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After putting in plenty of hours on the road to play for Young, Blake Hewitt is looking help the Cherrypickers to a drought-breaking premiership. Picture by Les Smith

Blake Hewitt is hoping he can finally deliver Young their long-awaited premiership, after making his first grade debut for the club as a teenager 16 years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.