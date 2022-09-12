Chance to win premiership at Young a long time coming for Hewitt

Blake Hewitt is hoping he can finally deliver Young their long-awaited premiership, after making his first grade debut for the club as a teenager 16 years ago.
The 32-year-old is one of only four Cherrypickers who were alive when the club last won a grand final in 1991.
And just one of two who have won a first grade title.
Hewitt returned to Young after tasting success with Bathurst Panthers in 2018 and in doing so he's spent plenty of time on the road.
Hewitt has played in five of the last seven seasons with the Cherrypickers all while travelling from Goulburn to do so.
However he was determined to help the club end their title drought.
"What I've wanted to do since they gave me my debut was win a comp for them," Hewitt said.
"All the old boys are the same crew who are at the ground every week, rain, hail or shine, and I've always said it would be awesome to win a comp for all those old fellas and just for town."
The travel also isn't that big of a worry.
"It's an hour 45 each way but it doesn't faze me to be honest," Hewitt said.
"You get used to it after working in the trotting game for so long."
He's also had a few companions over the last couple of years with Mitch and Tyler Cornish travelling over the the past two seasons as well as Josh Ayers this year.
Hewitt moved from Crookwell to Young in year five and came through their playing ranks.
He was given his first shot in the top grade by Daniel Baker as a 16-year-old and can't believe it has taken this long to finally get a chance at breaking the club's drought.
"It has taken a long time and a lot of very tough years but the crew of blokes we've got this year is just awesome," Hewitt said.
"If we play for 80 minutes I honestly reckon there is not a side in the comp that can beat us."
Hewitt is preparing to play in his fifth first grade grand final.
Young were beaten in the 2020 preliminary final when Hewitt's first cousins, Joe, Mick and Ben Picker linked with the club, however he feels this time has gone to another level.
"I've played in some good sides but I think this side is right up there with probably the best side I've played in," he said.
"There is just talent everywhere. Right across the park and even in reggies this year, while we've always had a strong reggies not many people have wanted to come up and play, whereas this year everyone has been on the bandwagon and we're just strong right across the park."
He thinks having a few more talented locals remain with the club has been part of the reason behind their success over the past three seasons.
Even if there is still a large contingent of travelling players.
"Looking at the under 18s every year they are always so strong but the Sydney clubs pick them up or they go away for uni or work and the club has always struggled to keep the juniors," Hewitt said.
"I think lately heaps of juniors have been staying and the town is just buzzing."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
