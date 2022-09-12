Wagga Tigers held onto a last-quarter lead to secure their spot in the Riverina Netball League A grade grand final.
Coach Brooke Tilyard said the team let their lead slip away several times during their 44-40 win over Griffith on Sunday.
However she was thrilled with a strong last five minutes that booked the team a spot to take on Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes for the title.
"We'd go into the break leading by five and then they'd get the momentum going again in the first part of the quarter and they'd bring it back to either be even or they'd be up and then we'd have to work again to extend the lead," Tilyard said.
The teams have been well matched all season, with both team's defences working overtime, but Tigers were able to reverse a loss to Griffith to start the finals series.
Tilyard said she didn't feel comfortable on the sidelines until the final thirty seconds of the game, when she was told they were four points up.
"We really knew that we were going to have to work hard because they are a team who know how to shift momentum. The know how to capitalise at the right moments and convert from their turnovers," she said.
Only in her second year of coaching A-grade, this is the first team Tilyard has taken to a grand final.
Though the team hasn't faced a grand final together yet, as individuals the players have all experienced the pressures of grand final days before.
Tilyard believes as underdogs against the unbeaten Goannas her team has no pressure to win.
"It doesn't take the nerves away or anything like that, it's just nice not being in that high pressure situation where it's expected that we will win," she said.
"We can just enjoy the opportunity because not everyone gets the opportunity to be in a grand final."
The Tigers will need to capitalise on their strong defensive skills and utilise their centre passes with Tilyard looking to ensure the side is using the safest option to get the ball into the circle.
MCUE shooter, Katie Caller, will be a focus of the Tigers defence with her height making her nearly unstoppable in the circle.
"'We will really need to work hard defensively in the centre third because Katie is quite a strong and tall shooting target for them, so if we allow (the ball) to get into the circle, we don't have the height to match," Tilyard said.
The team has exceeded expectations this year, in what was supposed to be a foundation building season.
"It was really about trying to build the foundation of bringing the girls together as a team, to then try and establish it in the in the years to come. So to get there in the first year has been a really nice feeling," Tilyard said.
