Wagga Tigers beat Griffith to secure spot in Riverina Netball League grand final

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 12 2022 - 9:37am, first published 7:30am
Wagga Tigers held onto a last-quarter lead to secure their spot in the Riverina Netball League A grade grand final.

