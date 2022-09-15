Society struggles onstage Advertising Feature

View + 1 Photos

This play has been described as a Battle Royal between mother and daughter, the ultimate test of a mother-daughter relationship.

The stakes are high and the brilliant onstage battles between these women encompass the struggles of women and of society that are still resonant today.



Money, careers, family survival - Shaw angered critic and censors with the play so much it was banned from performance in England for many years.



However, Shaw himself said about it in a letter to actress Ellen Terry, "It's much my best play: Ah, when I wrote that, I had some nerve."

Directed by Margaret Bannister, who has a passion for classic theatre, Mrs Warren's Profession has brought a cast of wonderful actors who have succeeded in bringing the diverse and colourful characters in this script to life.



The interplay between the two women flourishes as the four men who satellite around them observe and keep their distance.



Flamboyance in personalities, costumes and demeanour reflect the era this strong witty piece of writing by Shaw encompasses.

The emotional spine of this play, however, is the love of a mother who wants only the best for her daughter in terms of lifestyle, education, and independence.



Which raises the question: how can I explain my life choices made to achieve what I wanted for my daughter?

Whilst Vivie is sympathetic and accepts her mother's choices, when she learns of the well-kept secret her mother has been closely guarding, this leads to outrage that generates dramatic theatrical fireworks between mother and daughter.



Shaw at his wicked best. A true classic piece of theatre.

Mrs Warren's Profession has a stunning cast which includes, Fi Ziff, Katie - Leigh Riley, Blayke Thomas, Trevor Dawson, Darren Wallace and Ashley Veigel.



The production opens in the Basement Theatre on Friday September 23 at 7.30pm and runs until October 2, with four matinees and three evening performances.

