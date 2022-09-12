Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Jacob Olsson is looking forward to running out for the Lions in Saturday's grand final against Collingullie-Glenfield Park with the ruckman last playing in the Riverina League decider 11 years ago.
Olsson has enjoyed another successful year at the Lions and said it was exciting to have the opportunity to win another premiership after so many years of just falling short.
"I'm bloody nervous, but it's a good nervous," Olsson said.
"You obviously play throughout your career and that's what your goal is playing footy.
"It's good to actually get there after a fair few years of nearly making it or not making it at all in the finals."
The start of Olsson's first grade career coincided with the back end of Ganmain's period of dominance with him a member of the Lions 2009, '10 and '11 premierships.
Olsson admitted to being lucky to be included in such a dominant side and he was now quite fortunate to be a member of another outstanding team at the back end of his career.
"I got arm-chaired there when I was younger," he said.
"I was only a young pup and I just got told what to do and there wasn't much that I was adding to the side at the stage.
"We had a ready made side for those three years, we went through in 2009 and beat Coolamon and then Turvey and Coolamon again.
"But we went through undefeated and that just showed that I didn't put too much in.
"Now at the back end of my career it's pretty much the same getting carried by the younger blokes."
Olsson has enjoyed a different sort of role this season, with him spending a lot more time up forward while Dan Foley has spent more time contesting the ruck.
It has meant that Olsson has kicked 34 goals this season with him only going goal-less in the round one win over the Tigers although admitting the move has been one to manage his time on the ground.
"Just through managing the body and injuries and getting a bit older," he said.
"I'm not holding up like I used too, playing that role it's definitely tolling.
"Sam (Martyn) backed me in going forward just to rest the body and see if that sort of position suited.
"To his credit and the team as well they are just kicking it to the right spots, I'm just coming on to the back end of it and I'm not doing a whole heap."
Olsson said that he would be enjoying this week a lot more after spending so many years attempting to get back to the grand final after being fortunate effort to experience it frequently at the start of his first grade career.
"You come into first grade football and Ganmain was a successful club at that time," he said.
"You were just around all those older blokes and you just had a heap of respect and you didn't really know what it actually took.
"There was a lot of blokes in those sides that just stepped up to the plate and had those older heads.
"They were just real pinch hit players and everyone played their role, that is the recipe of getting into finals and grand finals."
Olsson was rewarded for another stellar season as he was named in the Riverina League's team of the year, however he said that he would give all of the individual accolades away to be be able share premiership success with his Lions teammates come Saturday.
"It's been good, but I'm not too much for the individual accolades," he said.
"I'd like to see the other 21 blokes with success as well and I'd give away all of it to have them with a medal around their neck and be as lucky as I was when I was younger.
"These young boys have stuck around around for a fair few years and it's been a mix between success and a bit of disappointment."
The Lions have had a slight edge against the Demons so far this season with Ganmain ahead 2-1 in their three clashes this year with Olsson expecting another tussle against Collingullie on Saturday.
