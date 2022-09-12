The Daily Advertiser

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong ruckman Jacob Olsson will be looking for premiership number four when his Lions face Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Saturday

September 12 2022 - 9:30am
Jacob Olsson is looking forward to returning to the Riverina League grand final 11 years after his last appearance. Picture by Madeline Begley

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Jacob Olsson is looking forward to running out for the Lions in Saturday's grand final against Collingullie-Glenfield Park with the ruckman last playing in the Riverina League decider 11 years ago.

