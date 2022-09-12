Living in motels wasn't the life young mum Tarsha Boske had planned for her daughter, but that's exactly what the pair have done for the last seven months.
Ms Boske and her daughter, who has autism, came to Wagga so that her daughter could attend Willans Hill School and receive the care she needs while leaving behind an unpleasant home life in Queensland.
But, despite applying for about 60 rentals a day in Wagga alone, for both houses and units, the pair have been left jumping between the city's motels.
Ms Boske said despite being on the waiting list for housing and actively applying for any available property that pops up in Wagga and is within her, they are yet to be approved for a home.
"I was going to move in with a friend but her real estate is funny about who she has living there."
Not wanting to pull her daughter out of Willans Hill School, Ms Boske has been desperately trying to find a way to stay in Wagga - even if it means food and toiletries are sparse.
"I receive payments from Centrelink, but it just about covers the cost of the motels, so there's very little money left over for food for my daughter and I," she said.
While Ms Boske puts her daughter's needs before her own, she often finds herself suffering from the consequences of the pairs new lifestyle which consists of living out of suitcases and constantly having to change locations.
"Living in motels has made me have a lot of anxiety and I suffer with depression," she said.
With real estate agents having no obligation to provide applicants with the reasoning behind why they weren't accepted for a home, Ms Boske has been left wondering why she keeps getting knocked back.
The 41-year-old speculates it may have something to do with her age.
"I just don't understand why it is so hard for people to get houses," she said.
"I wish they would give people within my age bracket a chance to prove that we can pay the rent."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
