THREE Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) horses have been snapped up for this year's $2 million Kosciuszko.
On the back of Albury sprinter Mnementh getting picked up immediately on Friday, Another One and Front Page followed shortly afterwards.
Slot holders wasted no time getting busy after Friday's draw with already 10 horses selected for next month's feature for country-trained sprinters.
The Gary Colvin-trained Another One was snapped up by North Curl Curl's Robert Watson.
The Geoff Duryea-trained Front Page was selected by Karabar's John Hurley and his syndicate.
Four horses from this year's Wagga Town Plate make up part of the 10 selected, including the first three across the line.
