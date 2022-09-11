LEETON United kept their premiership defence alive with a 1-0 victory over South Wagga on Sunday.
A beautiful Adam Raso corner was all that separated the reigning premiers and first-time finalists as Leeton lived to fight another day at Rawlings Park.
Leeton created more opportunities throughout the contest but it wasn't until Raso's corner in about the 70th minute that they put that on the scoreboard.
Leeton will now take on Lake Albert in the preliminary final at Hanwood next Sunday for the right to take on Hanwood in the decider.
Leeton coach Ross Morgan was happy with his team's performance.
"We played good football. We played well for the whole 90 minutes," he said.
"We got the goal in the end, we created enough chances to score a few more, it was just that final shot didn't come off but we played well to the conditions, we played well to the physical match South Wagga brought so happy all round."
Morgan singled out Raso's game in just his second week back from a lengthy suspension.
"It's good to have Raso back there, scoring an important goal, he had a big game up front," he said.
Leeton were again without exciting midfielder Bailey Carlos, due to a knee injury, and it is unlikely he will return this week.
But Morgan is prepared to keep backing his men to get the job done.
"Finals is a different game. It's 90 minutes, form is out the window and anything can happen."
