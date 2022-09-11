Having a second co-coach sent off in as many weeks was too big of an obstacle for Tumut to overcome.
After keeping their season alive despite Lachlan Bristow being given his marching orders against Temora last week, the Blues showed plenty of heart as they looked to repeat the dose when Zac Masters was dismissed with 46 minutes left in the preliminary final.
Bristow was impressed with how they rallied to hit the front in the second half but couldn't sustain it as Young ended their season with a 22-14 win at Equex Centre on Sunday.
"It is so disappointing that we had to go with 12 people again but it is what it is," Bristow said.
"Considering we were one down I felt we were the better team and looking at the scoreline we did so well to keep it close.
"I'm super proud of them but it is so disappointing to go out that way.
"You could just write that one off as soon as Zaccy got sent as it was always going to be tough."
Despite how hard the team fought after Masters was sent off, Bristow thought the team let themselves down with some poor execution early.
"If we executed early in that first half than tackle doesn't happen and the game is completely different," he said.
"We just couldn't do that, we weren't at our best and then that tackle happened and we couldn't come back from it."
After sitting on top of the ladder when the season was called off last year, the Blues were looking to win through to a third straight Group Nine grand final.
It was always going to be a hard run after the Blues finished in fourth this year, but Bristow can't help but feel it was an opportunity missed.
"We fell short but I think we definitely could have won it," he said.
"We've proved that in the last couple of weeks, and even today being a man down when we really put it to them and I'm sure if we had 13 we would have run straight through them.
"I knew we could have beaten any team on our day but it panned out like that today."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
