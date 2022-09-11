HANWOOD earned the first place in the Pascoe Cup grand final after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Lake Albert on Sunday.
A Chaise Donetto goal with under 10 minutes to play proved the match-winner as Hanwood continued their undefeated season and moved straight through to the decider.
Hanwood went 1-0 up about 15 minutes into the contest courtesy of a Josh de Rossi goal.
It remained that way for almost an hour until Fawaz Shani Baqi sent the home crowd alight with an equaliser.
Just as the game looked destined for extra-time, Donetto produced a clinical finish to grab victory for the minor premiers.
Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco was pleased to be on the winning end of what he described as a cracking game.
"We did it the hard way, again," Bertacco said.
"It's probably our achilles heel at the moment and it hasn't been that way through the year but at the moment, just scoring goals, we had plenty of chances to score and to Lake Albert's credit they just kept peppering us.
"They're a hard working team and we knew we were in for a battle, it's a final, and that was a cracker of a game.
"The squeeze is on now, every goal is crucial. That bit of desperation to get there, they were desperate to score their goal.
"Considering the conditions that Wagga's had, Griffith's had, I thought that was a pretty good game considering what we're playing on."
Bertacco was pleased to move straight through to the grand final, while Lake Albert will battle it out with Leeton for the right to take them on next week.
"It's one of our objectives," he said.
"We had a few that we wanted to set ourselves, so minor premiers, we ticked that off, we knew we could go undefeated through the regular season and we ticked that off and today was about making sure we got through to that grand final.
"There's no point doing all that hard work without letting the boys enjoy the reward. We've made the grand final, we'll regroup, we'll train hard this week, we'll help our ressies and third grade boys get up and then we'll go again against whoever's there."
