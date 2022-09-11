Coolamon's superb season has come to a conclusion after falling to Collingullie-Glenfield Park in the preliminary final by 14-points following a tough battle between the two sides.
Hoppers co-coach Jake Barrett was disappointed in the result, but proud of how his side continued to fight after they were down four goals early in the game.
"Obviously our start we weren't too happy with and they got on top of us early," Barrett said.
"But we grinded our way back most of the time and got to the last quarter and there was two goals in it, but we probably let ourselves down early on and it was just a bit of a grind back from there.
"But credit to Collingullie, they are a quality team and we knew they were going to come out firing.
"Unfortunately we just didn't respond the way we should've responded early on."
The loss is the second consecutive preliminary final loss for the Hoppers after they went down to Wagga Tigers in the 2019 preliminary final.
While his side was disappointed in their performance today, Barrett was confident they would be back ready to challenge again in 2023.
"We have got plenty to work on," he said.
"But the boys are really good and they are going to stick together and come back bigger and better next year.
"All the best to the two teams next week as they deserve to be playing.
"Collingullie made the most of their opportunities today and they have been a quality team all year."
Although the Hoppers had a poor start, they were able to claw their way back into the contest and had the run of play for the majority of the third quarter.
However inaccuracy in front of goal hurt the Hoppers as they failed to make the most of their momentum.
"The third quarter we definitely had a bit of momentum there," Barrett said.
"But we just couldn't finish off our opportunities and finish in front of goal, I think we kicked four points in a row.
"That was a time where we could've pinned it back, but that's finals football for you."
Following on from a superb season, Barrett said they will now look to pick up a few additions in the off-season as they look to improve further next year.
"We went into this year with the right intentions like anyone else to win the thing and be there next week," he said.
"But unfortunately that didn't happen and we have got a few spots we are looking at at the moment that we need to fill.
"That's what we are recruiting at the moment and each team knows their weaknesses and they will be doing the same thing.
"We have got ours, so we will be focusing on that until the start of pre-season."
There has yet to be a formal announcement regarding the coaching structure for the Hoppers in 2023, with Barrett confirming there are still discussions regarding what he and fellow co-coach Mark Carroll will be doing next season.
"We are still working that out at the moment," he said.
"We have got a few things going on behind the scenes and we will suss that out when the time is ready."
