Coolamon co-coach Jake Barrett says slow start put his team on the back foot as they fell to Collingullie-Glenfield Park by 14-points in the preliminary final

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 11 2022 - 10:30am
Coolamon' Cooper McKelvie attempts to evade Collingullie's Spencer Small. Picture by Madeline Begley

Coolamon's superb season has come to a conclusion after falling to Collingullie-Glenfield Park in the preliminary final by 14-points following a tough battle between the two sides.

