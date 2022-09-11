Collingullie-Glenfield Park are through to the Riverina League grand final following a fantastic 14-point win against Coolamon in the preliminary final.
The Demons kicked the first four goals of the game and set up a clash with Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong next Saturday with a 10.13 (73) to 8.11 (59) win over the Hoppers.
Demons co-coach Nick Perryman was coaching from the sideline today and was thrilled with his side winning through to a grand final.
"I'm absolutely stoked," Perryman said.
"It's great to get into a grand final and it's a great time of year.
"I'm just so glad the boys performed today."
Collingullie got off to a great start with Matt Klemke kicking a goal within the first minute of the game giving the Demons an early lead.
Sam Stening soon got involved with a pair of goals himself and the Demons had a 22-point lead before goals to Jeremy Sykes and Joe Redfern narrowed the Collingullie margin to just 11 at quarter time.
It was goal for goal in the second, with the Hoppers able to reduce the margin to just one goal on two occasions, before the Demons were able to reply as Collingullie took a two goal lead into the main break.
It was all the Demons early after halftime with Brad McMillan and Dan Frawley extending Collingullie's margin out to 25-points, before Jake Barrett kicked his second of the afternoon to steady the ship for the Hoppers.
Jayden Klemke would extend the margin again as the Hoppers wasted multiple opportunities in front of goal kicking 1.6 to 3.4 in the third.
The Hoppers continued to press in the fourth with Barrett kicking his third of the afternoon early to reduce the margin to 17 before Josh Conlan gave the Demons some breathing room.
Jayden Carroll and Redfern kicked goals late for the Hoppers, but it wasn't enough as the Demons ran out 14-point winners.
After a disappointing performance last week, Perryman was proud of how his side stood up and responded on the big stage.
"I thought all game we were exceptional," he said.
"The leaders and all of the younger blokes really stood up as well.
"I was really proud of the boys.
"Most times this year when we've needed to respond we have.
"I was just really pleased that everyone stood up when it was their turn.
"We were going to be hard to beat today, because everyone was really determined, so it's really good to get the result."
Perryman has been used to coaching from the front this season, however a broken arm in last Saturday's loss meant he was forced to coach from the sidelines alongside fellow co-coach Brett Somerville.
"It was a bit different," he said.
"I definitely get a bit animated and the emotions get the better of me sometimes.
"But overall I thought it worked pretty good, I'm just happy we got the result."
After such a impressive season, Perryman was just pleased that his side rose to the occasion when it mattered most and will have a shot at winning the premiership next Saturday.
"We have got a really good group of guys and they are really invested in the team," he said.
"I just thought they really stood up when it counted today.
"Coolamon are a great side and they were tough, but just really happy we get a crack at it next week."
Ahead of the clash against the Lions on Saturday, Perryman said his group would just enjoy the experience and the excitement of being in a grand final.
"We will just recover as best we can now," he said.
"We are all going to the river now and we will have awards tonight.
"Train Tuesday and Thursday and just enjoy the week as much as possible.
"Really lap it up and get ready for Saturday."
Full time
Collingullie GP (73)
Coolamon (59)
GOALS: Collingullie GP: C.Fuller 2, S.Stening 2, D.Frawley 1, J.Klemke 1, B.McMillan 1, E.Perryman 1, J.Conlan 1, M.Klemke 1; Coolamon: J.Barrett 3, J.Redfern 3, J.Carroll 1, J.Sykes 1
BEST: Collingullie GP: E.Perryman, C.Fuller, S.Jolliffe, S.Small, B.Harper, H.Radley; Coolamon: J.Sykes, N.Buchanan, J.Barrett, J.Maslin, J.Redfern, S.Darcy
