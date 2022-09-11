Young are through to their first grand final in 24 years but they want to break a bigger drought.
The Cherrypickers overcame a determined Tumut outfit, who played more than half the game down a man after co-coach Zac Masters was sent off at Equex Centre on Sunday.
After co-coach Lachlan Bristow was sent off last week, the Blues were forced to do it tough again and despite reclaiming the lead in the second half couldn't hold on.
Instead Young progressed to their first Group Nine final since being beaten by Temora in 1998 after taking a 22-14 victory.
Now they are looking to end their 31-year premiership drought when they face Gundagai in Sunday's grand final.
Captain-coach Nick Cornish was pleased with how his side fought off the Blues to give themselves the chance to deliver something special.
"We just wanted to get there and now we can focus on one more job," Cornish said.
"There's just one more game for the season and hopefully we can lift and get a win as the club deserves it and they've been waiting for 31 years.
"We've got that spot in the grand final and now we've just got to win it."
Both teams couldn't take advantage of some early opportunities before Tumut capitalised on Harry Fitzpatrick, who came into the side for an injured Nic Hall, being sin binned as Brayden Draber scored 21 minutes into the game.
However Cornish scored off an intercept six minutes later to level things.
The game then turned on its head as Masters was given his marching orders for a lifting tackle on Jonah Latu with just over six minutes left in the second half.
James Woolford scored from dummy half in the following set to give Young a 10-4 lead but Tumut weren't done with.
Instead they came out firing in the second half after regathering the short restart which led to Draber's second one minute into the second half.
Mitch Ivill then scored to give the Blues the lead back with 22 minutes to play.
Their four-point lead was short lived as Cornish went over for his second four minutes later but a Jesse Corcoran try with three minutes to play sealed the dramatic win.
Cornish couldn't be impressed with Tumut's resilience but was pleased his side finally took advantage of playing against 12 men.
"It's a credit to the Blues especially with it being Zaccy, who is one of their key men, for sticking it to us only 12," he said.
"Their middles just turned up, rolled and it would have been interesting if it was 13 on 13 but that happens. That is footy."
Young fell two points short of becoming the first team to get the better of Gundagai last week but Cornish thought they learnt from the loss with a couple of real extra efforts.
It was something he thought made a big difference
"There were just a couple of small things that make finals," Cornish said.
"Even though they had 12 on the field it just felt like they were rolling but we just kept turning up even though we weren't getting the momentum we just kept turning up.
"When we got our opportunities we scored and that was really pleasing."
Gundagai are the only team Young are yet to be so far this season.
However Cornish is confident they can break their premiership drought at Equex Centre on Sunday.
"We just have to learn from our mistakes against Gundi and we know they are beatable as we scored the same amount of tries as them," he said.
"We still have a lot to work on and they are a very good side obviously and haven't lost all year but I'm very confident we can put it to them."
However the Cherrypickers have some injury concerns heading into the clash with Hall and his replacement Fitzpatrick both with hamstring injuries while Latu didn't return after the send off.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
