Teens to face court accused of property, traffic and drug crimes

Three teenagers have been charged - one of them with almost two dozen property, traffic and drug offences - following an alleged break-in at the weekend.
According to police, officers were called to Wooden Street in Turvey Park about 4.30pm on Saturday after reports of a break and enter.
Officers attended a short time later and began searching the surrounding area.
A short time later, police said two teenage boys - aged 13 and 15 - were arrested nearby.
Both were taken to Wagga police station, where the 13-year-old was charged with aggravated break, enter and commit serious indictable offence.
The 15-year-old was charged with 23 property, traffic and drug offences.
Police seized clothing, shoes, bags and mobile phones from the teens.
Following further inquiries, police charged a second 13-year-old boy with being carried in conveyance taken without consent of the owner.
All three teens were refused bail to appear at a children's court on Sunday.
