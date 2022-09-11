The Daily Advertiser

Teens charged with property, traffic and drug offences after alleged break-in on Wooden Street, Turvey Park

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated September 11 2022 - 7:29am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teens to face court accused of property, traffic and drug crimes

Three teenagers have been charged - one of them with almost two dozen property, traffic and drug offences - following an alleged break-in at the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Deputy Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.