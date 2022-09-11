A woman was taken to hospital after a car caught fire in Narrandera on Sunday.
Fire and Rescue NSW zone commander Stewart Alexander said crews were called to reports of a car fire on the Newell Highway about 12.35pm.
When crews arrived, the vehicle was "well alight", he said.
The vehicle was towing a caravan at the time, but Mr Alexander said the blaze was contained to the car.
He said the fire was within the Narrandera township.
An Ambulance NSW spokesperson said a woman in her 70s was transferred to Narrandera District Hospital with minor burns.
Two FRNSW vehicles responded to the incident.
