Wagga City Wanderers' season has come to an end after they were unable to win their must-win final round clash against Brindabella.
A 66th minute goal to Curtis Schaeffer was enough to see Brindabella score a 1-0 win at Gissing Oval on Saturday and secure the fourth and final spot in the CPL finals.
Tuggeranong's 2-0 win over Canberra White Eagles ensured that fourth spot would go to the winner of the Wanderers and Brindabella fixture and it was the Canberra visitors who prevailed.
Wanderers coach Dave Leonard said his team were left to rue a number of missed opportunities.
"We had enough chances to win the game twice but it wasn't to be," Leonard said.
"It was one of those days where we couldn't find the back of the net but had plenty of bloody chances."
After sitting in fourth with a nice buffer on the chasing pack with five rounds remaining, Leonard said the Wanderers playing group took the loss extremely hard.
"We got into the sheds and it was very emotional. The boys were very, very disappointed and it's hard to see that," Leonard said.
"Probably realistically it was difficult because we know what quality we're up against but we were always continually going to back ourselves. So to get into that position where we sat in fourth for a number of weeks and had plenty of points between us and them and let that slip away, it's a hard pill to swallow.
"I think it's really important for the boys to be extremely excited about the year that they had but we all feel the disappointment. It was very emotional in the sheds."
The Wanderers finish the season in sixth position after nine wins, a draw and 11 losses. Leonard was happy with his squad's efforts.
"Apart from that disappointment, I think it was an exceptional year," he said.
"It's a double-edged sword because you look at it and you go, we should have been playing finals and to let it slip but you think you know what, at the start of the season there were a couple of people thinking that we'd be in the relegation zone so it's nice to say well get that up you but it would have been ever nice to make finals and say get that up you.
"The boys need to be really happy with the performance and the season they've put in. Talking to Kyle (Yeates) and if you said we'd go into the last game against Brindy and we had to beat them to make finals, he said I would have taken that every day of the week."
Leonard said he couldn't fault his players on Saturday and praised them for their efforts. Keeper Tim Kross kept the Wanderers in the game early with a penalty save.
The Wanderers' 23s meantime have qualified for finals.
