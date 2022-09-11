Two people were left trapped in their cars after a two-vehicle crash in the southern Riverina on Sunday.
Fire and Rescue NSW zone commander Stewart Alexander said firefighters were called to the scene on the Cobb Highway near Moama just before noon.
FRNSW crews helped rescue the drivers from the vehicles, Superintendent Alexander said.
An Ambulance NSW spokesperson said a woman in her 80s was being assessed at the scene for a head injury and leg pain.
Another woman in her 70s was also treated at the scene.
The spokesperson said one patient was transferred to Echuca Regional Health.
A NSW Police spokesperson said the circumstances surrounding the collision were currently unknown.
