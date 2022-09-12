Brothers bounce back to secure grand final place

After not taking part in the grand final for the first time in a decade two years ago, Brothers determined not to let their second chance go by this time around.
After going down to Temora last week, Brothers fired out of the blocks against Kangaroos in the preliminary final at Equex Centre on Sunday.
They crossed for two tries in the first seven minutes and from there never looked like letting their crosstown rivals into the contest.
Brothers have won eight of the last 10 premierships but were knocked out by Kangaroos in the 2020 preliminary final.
Last year they were unbeaten when the season was cut short due to COVID restrictions so coach Chris Suckling is pleased they again have the chance to add to their impressive record after the 30-8 victory.
"It's good to get back there and the girls will be pumped for it," Suckling said.
"It has been a long time since we've been there, even though it probably hasn't, and it will be a good experience for the younger girls."
Things started well as Brooke Wiggett and Hannah Kellam crossed before a 50-metre effort from Kate Pevere extended Brothers' advantage.
Kangaroos did get one try back after a rare opportunity with the ball as Jessica Beer crossed out wide but after a mistake shortly after the restart Madison Dunn was quick to hit back for Brothers.
Brothers took an 18-4 lead into the second half and Sarah Carter was quick to add to their lead as she scored two minutes into the second half.
A length-of-the-field try from Jada Hartwig gave Kangaroos something to celebrate before Bridget Suckling crossed late to seal an impressive win.
Brothers were held scoreless by the Dragons last week, who scored all of their three tries in the second half.
However Suckling thought their attack was a lot better.
"We probably needed the run actually as we've only played about four games in eight weeks and the girls have been a bit down but they turned it on," he said.
"Temora are a very good defensive side but we wanted to work on a few things.
"We were a bit more structured, moved the ball around a bit better so it was good.
"Our passes stuck and now we've got a bit of momentum."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
