The Daily Advertiser

Denise Fergusson, Peter Murray reflect on the day they saw the Queen

GR
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated September 11 2022 - 9:03am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Her Majesty the Queen, the Duke and Edinburgh accepting a gift of boomerangs from Joe Timbery and family. Picture from Tom Lennon Collection, CSU Regional Archives.

Denise Fergusson was 10 when she watched Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh drive past from her vantage point on an Edward Street rooftop.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Georgia Rossiter

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.