Denise Fergusson was 10 when she watched Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh drive past from her vantage point on an Edward Street rooftop.
Her uncle owned the business beneath, and she and her family had travelled from Ganmain to catch a glimpse of royalty.
"We were on the roof of my uncle's place having a party and she drove past and waved," she said.
"I'd like to say she saw us but I don't know."
Mrs Fergusson recalled the occasion "was a big to-do" and her mother made her and her siblings new clothes for the day.
"I remember I wore a new dress, white socks and patent leather shoes," she said.
Now aged 81, she was one of many Riverina residents who lined the streets of Wagga in 1954.
She's also one of many who were teary when they heard she had passed away on Friday (Australian time).
"It seemed out of the blue, she just swore in the new PM the day before. Right to the end, she did her job," Mrs Fergusson said.
"It's a very sad time, but she had a good innings."
Gundagai resident Peter Murray, 87, got a call from his younger sister on Friday after she heard the news.
"She said 'do you remember when the Queen came to Wagga in 1954 and you put me on your shoulders?'" he said.
Mr Murray, his parents and five siblings travelled from Gundagai in one car, which didn't have any seat belts, for the day.
They waited for the Queen to drive past on Thorne Street in a dedicated section for Gundagai residents, complete with a sign which read 'Gundagai Welcomes You'.
"It was very special, people from all the neighbouring towns came to Wagga," Mr Murray said. "It was the biggest crowd I'd ever seen."
Local historian Geoff Burch said many people "came from everywhere" to see the Queen.
"The Queen has always been admired by everyone, whether you're a monarchist or not. She's a pretty incredible lady," he said.
"The people I spoke to all remember it was very hot, and she drove around in an open Land Rover."
Mrs Fergusson said the significance of seeing the Queen in Wagga became apparent to her when she was older.
"I've always treasured [the memory]. I don't think at the time I thought it was a big deal," she said.
"I think we are going to miss her."
During their visit, the Queen and the Duke paraded down Baylis, Fitzmaurice and Gurwood streets before they were greeted by 10,000 people at the Wagga Showground.
The royals were also greeted by 14,000 Riverina school children who had gathered at Bolton Park.
