Charles' previous Riverina visit prompts speculation of another Wagga royal tour date

By Georgia Rossiter
September 11 2022 - 7:00pm
King Charles visited the Riverina in 2018 prior to attending the Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast. Picture by Nine News

As Queen Elizabeth's life is remembered, Riverina residents are speculating whether King Charles will pay another visit to the area.

