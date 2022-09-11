As Queen Elizabeth's life is remembered, Riverina residents are speculating whether King Charles will pay another visit to the area.
The then Prince of Wales visited the Riverina in 2018 with the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, prior to attending the Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast.
The couple stayed with close friend and hedge-fund billionaire Sir Michael Hintze AM at the Deltroit Station near Tumblong.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Cootamundra-Gundagai Shire councillor Abb McAlister said given the new king's personal ties to the area, the Riverina might see him return on a royal tour.
"I certainly think we'll get a visit from him, he travelled around the district [in 2018]," he said.
Wagga resident Judy Buik was one of the thousands of school children who gathered at Bolton Park to greet Queen Elizabeth in 1954.
She said she believed an Australian royal tour would be on the cards for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in the next few years.
"They'd be silly to miss the opportunity," she said.
"It would be fun, I might travel to see them."
Cr McAlister said King Charles need only lead by Queen Elizabeth's example in order to be a successful heir to the throne.
"I hope he carries on running the Commonwealth like his mother did," he said.
"He certainly would have learned a lot from her."
NSW Country Women's Association Riverina Group president Ann Adams said she thought King Charles portrayed similar attributes to his mother.
She said the Queen's death marked "the passing of an era".
"I think we need to give him time to put his stamp on it," she said.
Governor-General David Hurley officially proclaimed King Charles III as Australia's monarch on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.