A DIFFICULT decision to make a mid-season move to Marrar paid the ultimate dividend for Jordan Hedington on Saturday.
Hedington was rewarded for a strong performance with the Nitschke-Schmidt Medal for best-on-ground in the Farrer League grand final.
Hedington caused a stir mid-season when quitting Narrandera, who he coached last season, to join the ladder-leading Bombers.
It proved a beneficial move for Hedington and he proved an inspired mid-season recruit with a stellar back half of the season for Marrar.
Hedington played across half-back in Marrar's grand final win, using the ball well and he also drifted forward to kick two goals.
But the 23-year-old did not see his best-on-ground medal coming.
"As you could probably tell, I was shocked. I was really surprised," Hedington said.
"Obviously it's a nice feeling, hard work pays off on days like this and the team effort gets rewarded."
Hedington explained that his goals came on the back of a decision to try and shake the close attention he was receiving.
"I had a tagger on me in the half-back line and I just thought I'm going to go for a run," he said.
"I'm not getting a kick here, he was trying to take me to the square so I was just trying to take him away and get a kick and it paid off luckily.
"It was hard work out there but a bit of hard running and you get rewarded."
Hedington described the decision to leave Narrandera and join Marrar as the most difficult call of his footy career.
"It was the toughest decision I've ever made in my football career," he said.
"The dividends are here now and the rewards, you don't regret that, coming to a football club like Marrar with the boys and the club and where they're at, they couldn't have been more welcoming. It's been unreal.
"I don't regret anything. I wish Narrandera well every week, I ask the boys how they go but it was obviously a good move for me and my football and it's paid off today."
Vote card one
3 Harry Reynolds (Marrar)
2 Jack Reynolds (Marrar)
1 Jordan Hedington (Marrar)
Vote card two
3 Zach Walgers (Marrar)
2 Jordan Hedington (Marrar)
1 Logan Gray (Marrar)
Vote card three
3 Nick Molkentin (Marrar)
2 Jordan Hedington (Marrar)
1 Jack Reynolds (Marrar)
