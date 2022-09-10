TALENTED Marrar footballer Jack Reynolds described Saturday's grand final win as 'special' as he played in his first premiership alongside his younger brother Harry.
The Reynolds brothers led from the front as both put in starring performances in Marrar's 13.11 (89) to 8.2 (50) win over The Rock-Yerong Creek.
Harry was a brick wall at centre-half-back, taking countless intercept marks and repelling many Magpie attacking forays.
Jack was in everything from a half-back flank, swapping through the midfield, and gave the Bombers plenty of run and energy throughout.
Jack described it as a special victory for a number of reasons.
"That was special," Jack said.
"It was a bit emotional there at the end because that was a long time coming. As Sparks has always been saying, three years in the making.
"That was special, and doing it with Harry and in a ones grand final is extra special."
Jack said he was happy with how he was able to contribute for the Bombers.
"Happy with my game," he said.
"A bit annoyed that I cramped up in the fourth quarter there. Mick (Walker) did a bit of special work because I wanted to get back out there because even though the game was ice, I wanted to go out and celebrate."
Harry, 21, was thrilled to land his first senior premiership but harshly marked his own game.
"It feels pretty good. I was pretty stoked," Harry said.
"My kicking was a bit off. But it feels a bit awesome. All the boys in the back six, I love them.
"I was happy with parts of my game. Certain parts I'm not thrilled with, I heard Sparks yell at me at one stage, which was great, but I'll take it."
The boys aren't the only one who played a part in the win with father Mick Reynolds the popular team manager of Marrar's premiership team.
