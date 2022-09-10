The Daily Advertiser

Jack and Harry Reynolds were two of Marrar's best as they enjoyed their first premiership together

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated September 10 2022 - 12:11pm, first published 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg and Mick Reynolds with sons Jack and Harry after their premiership win for Marrar on Saturday. Picture by Matt Malone

TALENTED Marrar footballer Jack Reynolds described Saturday's grand final win as 'special' as he played in his first premiership alongside his younger brother Harry.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.