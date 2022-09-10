"We're disappointed, but also at the same time, we have to be realistic and you have to at the same time give yourself the opportunity to feel low to be in a grand final, our boys worked really hard to get here and all of the things they've done across the three years that Brad and I have done have been really positive so it's really hard, and you sit here and you lose the last game and the feeling it shithouse but it's ironic because you've actually had a really good season to get here."