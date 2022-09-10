The Daily Advertiser

Shane Lenon is now a 10-time premiership coach as he finishes his tenure at Marrar with grand final success

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated September 10 2022 - 12:27pm, first published 10:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marrar coach Shane Lenon celebrates at the final siren with brother Brett and Paul Jenkins. Picture by Les Smith

SHANE Lenon looks set to finish with a perfect 10.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.