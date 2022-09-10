SHANE Lenon looks set to finish with a perfect 10.
Marrar's 39-point grand final win over The Rock-Yerong Creek at Robertson Oval on Saturday provided Lenon with his 10th premiership as senior coach.
It looks set to be the perfect finish to a remarkable coaching career, with the grand final win bringing to an end Lenon's six-year stint as Marrar coach.
The Bombers won three out of a possible four premierships during that time with only COVID arguably preventing that record from being even greater.
He finishes as Marrar's most successful coach and helped transform the Bombers from an honest, competitive unit to the current powerhouse of the competition with 79 wins from their 90 games under Lenon.
Lenon did not know how to sum up the title of 10-time premiership coach other than to say he's proud. He also revealed how glad he is he accepted the Bombers' offer to coach at the end of 2016.
"I don't look at the past, it was all about today, not the previous ones. I'm proud of it and I've had a dream run," Lenon said.
"If you go over my coaching career, I reckon I'd have a 75 per cent strike rate of getting sides to a grand final.
"It's hard work but you've got to get the players to buy in and I suppose that's a coach's responsibility and I've been lucky enough that I've been involved at clubs that have won premierships because I've had the backing of clubs, the support of committees and the players have worked hard and done what I've asked to give them a chance of success.
"As a coach, you can only ask players to do things, it's up to the player to take it on board. But the ultimate in team sport is premierships and I've had a pretty good run and I don't take anything for granted.
"I cherish every single one of them and I cherish todays because it could possibly be my last go and to go out like that with such a brilliant club and a fantastic bunch of players, you can't ask for much more."
Lenon will take a break next year but has accepted a mentoring position at Marrar.
He has not ruled out a return to coaching down the track but admits Saturday's premiership win was most likely his last game.
"That's why I haven't made a 100 per cent decision, I'm having 12 months off, but my gut feeling is I'm done," he revealed.
"There's other things I want to do.
"To coach properly, it's a huge commitment and your family probably suffer to a certain degree. You've got to have the full backing of your family and I'm very lucky that I've got that but my daughters, I've got three daughters, and four grandkids and I've probably missed out on a lot with my daughters growing up because of footy and I don't want to miss out on that with my grandkids.
"I'll still be around footy, I've still got a role to play at Marrar next year, I'm not going to be lost to be footy.
"Everything I've got that's positive in my life has just about come through footy and I cherish everything. That's why I don't take anything for granted and that's why I absolutely love what the game's been able to do for me.
"And I've had a dream run. You've got to pinch yourself."
Marrar's grand final win on Saturday stretched their winning streak for the season to 15. But that doesn't tell the story of the Farrer League competition this year and Lenon admits he was surprised by how Saturday's grand final played out.
"I thought it would be tight, I'll be honest," he said.
"It's been a pretty tight comp and I know we won 14 straight leading in but four or five of those games we probably could have got beat. We were in positions halfway through last quarters and things like that where we could have quite easily got beat.
"There wasn't a huge gap between the top and the bottom, it was a pretty even comp and I thought it would have been tight, but to the boys' credit, they were fired up, ready to go and they jumped out of the blocks and set up the win in the first quarter."
Lenon believes the Bombers got what they deserved.
"They've well and truly done the job," he said.
"We've been the best team all year but you're the best home and away side but the side that wins the premiership is the best finals side and we've ticked both of those boxes."
