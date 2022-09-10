MARRAR returned to the top of the Farrer League with a dominant 39-point grand final victory over The Rock-Yerong Creek.
The Bombers completed the Shane Lenon era with a third premiership out of a possible four with an emphatic 13.11 (89) to 8.2 (50) victory at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
A stunning six-goal opening quarter laid the foundation for the win and the Bombers were never troubled on their way to another memorable premiership.
Marrar's brilliant start put them in the box seat and the Magpies were never able to get in the contest as 31 points was as close as they got after quarter-time.
It was a clinical display from the Bombers, applying enormous pressure on the Magpies and running in waves on the attack and it proved too much for their opponents to handle.
Marrar had won 30 of their 33 games since bowing out of the 2019 race in the preliminary final without an opportunity to reclaim the title.
That chance finally came on Saturday and Lenon believes the Bombers got their reward by adding another premiership to the cabinet.
"It's a bit of relief, but I'm just rapt. Reward for effort for I reckon, over three years," Lenon said.
"I said it today it was three years in one. The year that we never got started (2020) was tough because we put in a couple of pre-seasons, it looked like we were going to play in the shortened comp but we then decided against it. That was really hard to keep everyone motivated and together.
"And then last year, and I can say this now, I would have been pretty confident that we would have won it last year and to work that hard and put ourselves in a really strong position (minor premiers) and not to get a crack at it was cruel in a way. And if you finish on the bottom of the ladder it doesn't really mean much but when you're the dominant side and you've worked so hard with a bunch of blokes it's disappointing.
"But to get to the finish line today and to actually win it, I think the last two years has actually helped motivate us this year. So it's relief, excitement, rapt for the players, rapt for the club.
"They're a great club because they do things the right way, they don't cut corners, people that are involved in the club get treated the right way and these players, their preparation was spot on.
"Our Canberra blokes were travelling to training on Thursdays and Sundays, we were doing recoveries straight after games, we were going down to the river, we were training three and four times a week when we had the weekends off to make up for not playing and they all brought in and they were all fully committed.
"You give yourself a chance and because of our preparation we did the job today."
Marrar made the most of the breeze with the first six goals of the game and then got the opening goal of the second term as the margin got out to 42 points.
The Magpies kicked the final two goals of the second term to narrow the margin to 32 points at the main break but three unanswered Marrar goals in the third term put the margin back to 50 points at the final change.
There was to be no comeback as Marrar's lead got to a game-high 57 points late in the final term before TRYC finished with the final three goals to add some respectability to the scoreline.
Jordan Hedington was awarded the Nitschke-Schmidt Medal for best-on-ground in a two-goal performance from the half-back flank, where he helped control and orchestrate the Bombers' attack from defence.
Harry Reynolds was sensational at centre-half-back, amassing a mountain of intercept marks, while older brother Jack was his usual electric self.
Jed Jenkins played a super game in the midfield, ruckman Nick Molkentin worked tirelessly all day, while Reid Gordon, Will Keogh and Jackson Moye were all significant contributors.
Zach Walgers was dangerous throughout and finished with 3.4.
Lenon labelled pressure and quick ball movement as the pillars of a magnificent grand final performance.
"Obviously pressure was a key focus and when we turned the ball over to move it quick," he said.
"I thought once we got the ball to the outside and got the ball into our forward 50 with space and moved it quick, and we certainly did that in the first quarter, it was awesome footy, that's where the win was set up.
"But it was built on pressure and quick ball movement and a group of blokes working together. We're a close-knit team, there's a healthy respect there amongst the group."
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 6.4 7.8 10.10 13.11 (89)
TRYC Magpies 1.0 3.0 3.2 8.2 (50)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: Z.Walgers 3, J.Hedington 2, R.Gordon 2, W.Keogh 2, L.Gray 1, J.Reynolds 1, J.Moye 1, T.Lawler 1; TRYC Magpies: J.Roberts 4, D.Biermann 2, D.Pieper 1, T.Hannam 1
BEST: Marrar Bombers: J.Hedington, N.Molkentin, H.Reynolds, R.Gordon, J.Jenkins, J.Reynolds; TRYC Magpies: N.Budd, D.Biermann, J.Kemp, C.Cool, L.Lupton, R.Budd
