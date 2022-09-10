Charles Sturt University coach Kirsty Lowe has been left proud by the effort of her team after they narrowly fell short to North Wagga 48-44 in Saturday's Farrer League A grade grand final.
The Bushsows finished the regular season in third position and Lowe said her team should just be proud of making it to the grand final.
"I think we should be proud of ourselves for getting here," Lowe said.
"A lot of teams underrated us this year and didn't think we would get to where we have.
"You can't go any further than we have today in making a grand final and you have got six other clubs that didn't make it."
The Saints got off to a ripping start and had an eight goal lead at quarter time, however Lowe was proud of how her side refused to drop their heads and kept chipping away at the deficit.
"We spoke about that during each quarter about just not giving up," she said.
"I think the girls showed that, they didn't give up they just kept going.
"I think we were down by 10 at one stage and we pulled it back.
"If we maybe had five more minutes who knows, but it is what it is."
Kelsey Hanlon continued her strong season for the Bushsows and was dominant in the shooting circle for CSU.
"She's very strong," Lowe said.
"She's always reliable and has strong hands with very quick ball movement to our feeders.
"She played amazingly today."
While North Wagga had a massive crowd there to cheer them on, they were matched in size by those donning red and white.
CSU had four teams competing in grand finals today, and Lowe said it was great that they stuck around to cheer her team on.
"It's good that they stuck around," she said.
"We are a family club and we all support each other.
"It was great to see so much red and white out there."
