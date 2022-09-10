The Daily Advertiser

Charles Sturt University coach Kirsty Lowe is proud of how her side refused to give up despite being down early to North Wagga

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 10 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Sturt University coach Kirsty Lowe. Picture by Les Smith

Charles Sturt University coach Kirsty Lowe has been left proud by the effort of her team after they narrowly fell short to North Wagga 48-44 in Saturday's Farrer League A grade grand final.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.