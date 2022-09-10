Barellan have surged ahead to take a 48-43 victory in the Farrer League B grade grand final following an impressive last quarter performance against Charles Sturt University.
The Bushsows started the game the better of the two sides taking a 13-10 lead into the first break before the Two Blues stood up in the second quarter.
Advertisement
Barellan scored 17 goals to nine during the second term and after trailing by three goals at quarter time went into halftime leading 27-22.
However the Bushsows were far from done as they rose to the challenge in the third getting on a roll of their own as they narrowed the Two Blues' margin, before taking the lead and were up 36-35 with a quarter to play.
The momentum shifted back to the Two Blues in the last as they managed to run out winners while Barellan goal shooter Millie Hillman was named best on court.
Unfortunately for Barellan they didn't have as much luck in A reserve after Northern Jets ran away comfortable 58-44 victors over the Two Blues in the grand final.
The Jets have been the top side all year, however the Two Blues refused to lie down easy as the two sides went into the first break locked at 13-13.
The second quarter would replicate the first as the two sides were still unable to be split going into halftime at 26-26.
The third quarter was all the Jets as they piled on 15 goals to eight to lead 41-34 at three quarter time, before they finished the game out strong 58-44 winners.
CSU were too good for Marrar in C grade winning 32-26, while in the Under 17s it was North Wagga who prevailed over the Two Blues 32-27.
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.