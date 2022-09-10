The Daily Advertiser

Barellan, Northern Jets, Charles Sturt University and North Wagga have shared the spoils across the Farrer League's netball grand finals

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 10 2022 - 10:00am
Barellan celebrates their B grade premiership following a tough 48-43 win over CSU. Picture from AFL Riverina.

Barellan have surged ahead to take a 48-43 victory in the Farrer League B grade grand final following an impressive last quarter performance against Charles Sturt University.

