Farrer League set finals record in return

There has been record support for the first Farrer League finals series since 2019.
With no competition in 2020 and the finals series not able to be played last year due to COVID, footy fans lapped up the conclusion of the one the tightest seasons in the Farrer League.
Advertisement
With grand final day takings of $33,400, Farrer League president Greg Fox revealed an overall finals record.
"It has been a good gate and the finals have been good overall," Fox said.
"We were up to $54,000 before today and our best has been $74,000 so we only had to do a $20,000 gate today and we've beaten that pretty easy so this will be our biggest."
Marrar capped off a big season with the first grade and reverse grade premierships while North Wagga returned to the top in A grade netball.
"It was pretty much two seasons lost but the year has been really good," Fox said. "We had a good mix of teams (winning) and all through the year the footy has been good and it's been consistent."
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.