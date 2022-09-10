North Wagga are Farrer League A grade premiers for 2022 following a tough 48-44 win against Charles Sturt University in Saturday's grand final.
Saints coach Flynn Hogg came to North Wagga last season and said it was a great feeling to be a premiership winning coach.
"It's really good," Hogg said.
"Last year I came to North Wagga and played and coached, but we obviously didn't get the finals in, so finally getting the finals in this year we were very hungry and I was very hungry.
"So it's amazing."
It was a tight start to the game with the two sides going goal for goal until the Bushsows managed to string three together and take a early lead.
The Saints responded well to the pressure and managed to score five goals in a row to hit the front and with momentum on their side went into the first break with a 15-8 lead.
North Wagga continued to press in the second quarter and at one stage had a 20-10 lead before the Bushsows managed to respond reducing the margin to just five goals, before the Saints steadied and went into halftime in front 28-21.
The two sides switched bursts of momentum in the third with neither team able to get on a roll of more than three goals, however the last three of the quarter gave the Saints a nice 38-31 lead going into the last quarter.
The Bushsows were on a mission in the last quarter and stepped up a gear as they threw everything at the Saints.
However whenever they needed to respond, North Wagga found a way to score a goal and inch closer to the premiership.
The Bushsows managed to reduce the margin to just four, but it wasn't enough as the Saints prevailed in a brilliant grand final.
An eight goal lead at quarter time was the dream start for the Saints, with Hogg pleased with how her girls came out early.
"We have usually been pretty slow to start in our other games," she said.
"Today it was really important coming out with that eight goal lead, because we sort of fell off in the end and CSU really stepped it up in the last quarter.
"So that eight goal lead was really important."
Tessa Hamblin was named as best on court while Lily Wild was fantastic for the Saints, however Hogg said the result came off the back of a full team performance.
"It's a whole team effort," she said.
"I can't single anyone out, our defensive pressure down the court was amazing and our attack."
Despite being up by 10 goals at one stage, the Bushsows reduced the margin to under five in the last quarter with Hogg proud of the way her side performed under severe pressure.
"We just kept our composure and took a breath when it was needed," she said.
"It shows that we are quite and experienced team and we don't let it get under our skin.
"The girls should be really proud of themselves for keeping their heads high."
There was huge supporter groups for both teams, with Hogg thanking the North Wagga faithful who came out to support her side.
"It was amazing," she said.
"You can get out there and play your heart out, but when you hear it on the sidelines that your club and family and friends get around you.
"It's great and it really makes you step up on the court."
Hogg was hoping to keep the same team together for next season, however is likely to Hamblin with her declaring she is hoping to retire.
"Look I'd love to keep the same group together," she said.
"We haven't really talked about it to be honest.
"I think Tess this was her last year, so she definitely finished with a bang which was great.
"But hopefully she is just saying that and doesn't do it."
Hogg has enjoyed a successful season at the helm of the Saints and wanted to thank her side for making her life so manageable as coach.
"I'm extremely proud of the girls," she said.
"They all did amazing throughout the year and made my job really easy."
