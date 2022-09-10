As the Wagga show returned, so too did the competition in search of a young female ambassador for Wagga, but not as we've previously known it.
The Wagga Showgirl competition re-branded as the 2022 Young Woman competition to reflect the modern nature of the event.
"It is very much to do with that modern approach and to remove a lot of the negative stigmas that were associated with the competition previously," said Kate Webster, coordinator for the event and former showgirl.
"When you hear showgirl people it's a beauty pageant, but that's really not what it's about."
The competition involves a lengthy interview process, networking events and media interviews to practise skills that will set them up well for the future, she said.
"The competition is about providing women the skills and experience to be ambassadors for their community," she said.
"I completed a few years ago and personally felt a lot of benefit going through the movement and grew a lot as an individual."
"My idea as we haven't had an event for a few years was to bring it back and bring it back in a big way," said Ms Webster.
The title was taken out by Isabella Batcheldor-Weule who said the show was an opportunity to get out of her "comfort zone".
"I'm passionate about agriculture, the whole point of having this show is to showcase the industry within our region and the Riverina is a massive bowl of agriculture," she said.
"This was a great opportunity to get back involved and get me out of my comfort zone."
Winning was a huge surprise for the 22-year-old, but it is an important honour, she said. "I cried, I'll be honest," she said.
"This is a way for the show to find a young woman to be the face of the show, and the reality is if the show wants to continue and keep growing they need the younger generations."
"It's not really a competition, but finding the right candidate to keep the show pushing forward."
This year's runner up was Teagan Colless, 21, a veterinary science student at CSU.
Ms Colless said the program was a great way to develop her networking skills.
"It's a program to foster personal and professional development in young women in the agricultural community," she said.
"The networking that I was able to do ... we've made friendships for life, it was a great opportunity."
The show movement means a great deal to Ms Colless, who was taking part in the competition for the first time this year.
"Wagga in particular, I moved here two years ago and I've just loved the co immunity. I'm an RFS member and I'm very involved with the uni. I'm an equine nurse and I work for harness racing NSW," she said.
"I wanted to give back to the community and get involved in a different aspect of agriculture in the Riverina."
The winner of the junior young woman was Gracie Goodyer, a year 12 student at Kildare Catholic College.
"I've grown up showing my whole life, fourth generation of my family. I understand the importance of why we have the shows and being able to share that with other young women [has been good]," she said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
