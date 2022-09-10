The Daily Advertiser

The Wagga Showgirl competition re-branded as the 2022 Young Woman competition

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated September 10 2022 - 10:03am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Show Young Woman winner Isabella Bacheldor-Weule and runner-up Teagan Colless alongside Junior Young Woman Gracie Goodyer at the Wagga Show. Picture by Madeline Begley

As the Wagga show returned, so too did the competition in search of a young female ambassador for Wagga, but not as we've previously known it.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.