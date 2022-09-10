The Amie St Clair Melanoma Trust held their first day of free skin checks for the community and in one day screened over 150 people for melanoma.
Like most events by charitable foundations it was a bit about raising awareness, but it was a lot about actually making sure people were taking preventative measures against the most common form of cancer in Australia.
The foundation held its 'Mole Check for Amie Day' in memory of young Wagga woman Amie St Clair, who died from melanoma when she was just 23.
Shannon Curtis, 42, took advantage of the free screening and got her first ever skin check.
"I just thought I'd see how we're travelling, I suppose. The sun's getting hotter and I'm on a job where I'm out in the sun a fair bit, so it's time to get on top of it and start looking after myself," she said.
There was no particular reason as to why she'd left it until now, but life gets in the way, she said. So, it was a relief to get the all clear from the doctors.
"There was one little thing on my face that I noticed had changed [that I wanted checked], and these guys are fantastic giving everyone the opportunity to come in and get a check," she said.
"The cost of it can be a deterrent to people and also having the time."
But the event has given her the impetus to make skin checks a regular thing from now on.
Dr Tim Caton was one of ten local doctors giving up their spare time and performing the skin checks. He'd like to see more people getting skin checks, but he agrees that there are barriers.
"I think probably most of the barriers would relate to access and affordability. Access being an issue as far as even trying to get a normal GP appointment, let alone a GP with skin cancer interests in somewhere like Wagga is very difficult," he said.
"And that difficulty is actually multiplied in some of our surrounding towns because of the lack of medical workforce."
Chairman of the Amie St Clair Melanoma Trust Dr Richard Harrison said melanoma is the most common cause of cancer death between ages 18 and 30, so young people need to take it more seriously.
"Today is all about awareness. It's about putting a seed in people's brains to say 'perhaps I better go and get a skin check'," he said.
Dr Ayam Shenouda said this is the first time a group of local general practices have come together for a cause and he hopes that it can become a regular occurrence.
"The idea of today is about health prevention ... if you discover a melanoma within a year of developing it your possibility of having a cure is very high," he said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
