Amie St Clair Melanoma Trust put on a day of free skin checks for the community

Updated September 10 2022 - 9:24pm, first published 8:00am
Shannon Curtis and Annette St Clair, who lost her daughter Amie to melanoma, on Mole Check for Amie Day at Riverina Day Hospital, one of about 150 free skin checks. Picture by Madeline Begley

The Amie St Clair Melanoma Trust held their first day of free skin checks for the community and in one day screened over 150 people for melanoma.

Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

