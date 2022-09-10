Marrar charges home to win reserve grade title

Marrar recovered from a slow start to deliver a reserve grade premiership two years in the making.
Charles Sturt University fired out of the blocks, kicking the only two goals of the first quarter before the minor premiers kicked into gear at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
Marrar kicked the next five goals of the game, as they kept the Bushpigs to only one point in a half of football.
Coach Josh Malone thought increasing the pressure helped turn the tables in the 7.9 (51) to 5.3 (33) victory.
"We dropped the ball a little bit in the first quarter but we worked hard to get back into it," Malone said.
"Once we levelled up when we knew we had it us in to run over the top and get the job done, which was good."
Marrar had most of the early opportunities but it was two quick goals midway through the term to Charlie Trevaskis and Angus Kent that ensured CSU went out to a 13-point lead.
However Marrar started to kick into gear as Brody Neville booted his first eight minutes into the second quarter before Josh O'Callaghan gave Marrar a three-point lead at the long break.
O'Callaghan, who was judged best on ground, had his second five minutes into the third term.
Brandon Sanbrook was then rewarded for a strong tackle and extended Marrar's lead from the resulting free kick before Neville's second from the pocket to hand the Bombers a 23-point lead heading into the final term.
Malone thought changing their approach to attack really told.
"Our pressure was unbelievable," he said.
"The pressure lifted and we were probably just bombing it into them, which is what they want as they are really good defensively, so we had to change up our angles, go a bit shorter and work over the line.
"It worked really well."
With the premiership on the line, the Bushpigs rallied as Zac Stewart goaled three minutes after the break.
However Nic Cawley was quick to respond.
CSU kept fighting as Sean Holgate goaled off the resulting centre bounce.
Holgate kicked his second late in the term only for Charlie Munn to respond for the Bombers to run out 18-point winners.
After sitting on top of the ladder when the season was abandoned last year, Malone thought it was a just reward for a couple of strong seasons.
"It almost feels like it is a few years in the making to get to here as we finished on top of the ladder last year and got cut short so to get it this year after so much work and effort is bloody beautiful," he said.
Brodie Neville, who kicked two goals from the back line was one of the best for Marrar but after coming into the clash with an injury cloud O'Callaghan took out the honours for the Bombers.
Despite a knee issue, O'Callaghan kicked two important goals to get Marrar going.
However he was just thrilled to have helped the Bombers to another premiership after the club also won the 2018 title.
"I'm stoked as it is just good to get the win," O'Callaghan said.
"The second medal doesn't that mean much but I just wanted to get the premiership medal and the win with the boys as it has been a big year.
"We didn't get one last year when we probably should have got one so it is good to finally get it."
FULL-TIME
Marrar 0.2 2.6 5.8 7.9 (51)
CSU 2.2 2.3 2.3 5.3 (33)
GOALS: Marrar: B.Neville 2, J.O'Callaghan 2, C.Munn 1, B.Sanbrook 1, N.Cawley 1; CSU: S.Holgate 2, A.Corrigan 1, C.Trevaskis 1, Z.Stewart 1
BEST: Marrar: J.O'Callaghan, J.McPherson, J.Ryder, B.Neville, D.O'Reilly, B.Sanbrook; CSU: S.Severin, J.McKay, A.Corrigan, J.Vogan, A.Wallace, C.Kelly
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
