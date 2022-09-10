The Daily Advertiser

Northern Jets produce big turnaround to win under 17.5s grand final

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 10 2022 - 2:57am, first published 2:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Jets celebrate their under 17.5s premiership after a win over North Wagga on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Northern Jets pulled off a big upset to take out the under 17.5s grand final.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.