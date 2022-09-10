Northern Jets pulled off a big upset to take out the under 17.5s grand final.
After being beaten by North Wagga by 46 points in the second semi-final a fortnight ago, the Jets responded in fine fashion to win the one that matters most at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
They led at every change as spearhead Charlie McCormack kicked five goals in the 10.11 (71) to 8.7 (55) victory.
Coach Geoff 'Norm' Walker was thrilled with how the fight shown by his side after little separated the two until the last quarter.
"It was a four quarter performance from 22 guys and we've talked about that all week," Walker said.
"We wanted to have 22 contributors today and that's what got us the win."
North Wagga had the best of the early chances but couldn't convert and instead the Jets responded with goals to Nate Doyle and McCormack before some unselfish work in the forward 50 from Jake Scott put the Saints back on top through goals to Austin Cornell and Jackson Connolly.
However after a strong mark from McCormack, who dished off for Harry Roscarel to goal just before quarter-time gave the Jets a seven-point lead.
Roscarel, who was named best on ground, edged the Jets further in front in a low-scoring quarter before Cornell snapped his second following a ball in to close the margin to five points.
After kicking 10 goals in their last match up, Scott kicked two in the first two minutes to put North Wagga back in front.
However the Jets responded as Doyle kicked his second before McCormack really asserted himself on the game.
He kicked the next two goals to put his side back in front, with his third of the game coming from some lovely direct transition from defence straight down the middle of the field.
However a strong mark and goal from Saints captain Tom Cooper reduced the margin back to seven points heading into the last quarter.
From there it was all Northern Jets as McCormack kicked the next two goals of the game.
It was followed up with some big defensive pressure from Oliver French and while North Wagga got one back through Flynn Jenkins, who cut the margin 17 points, a goal from Brady Edis ensured there would be no late comeback.
Cornell kicked his second to cut the margin back to 16 points but in the end Walker thought the Jets ability to really use the ball came to the fore as they put the Saints under plenty of pressure.
"Having that game last week I felt like we built a lot of momentum from that and brought that into it today," he said.
While McCormack was the spearhead up forward, Blake Smith was a rock down back to limit Scott to two goals while Doyle and Roscarel had plenty of influence in the middle.
Roscarel was just pleased to help his side to the win.
"I was just pleased to get the win as that's all you need," Roscarel said.
Luke McGowan and Luke Bell toiled hard for North Wagga while Will Barnes also had a strong game.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
