Police have caught up with the man they suspect of carrying out the late night armed robbery of a Riverina service station 11 days ago.
An man has been arrested in Ashmont for the armed robbery of a service station in Junee on Wednesday August 31.
Advertisement
A masked man wielding a firearm entered the service station on Illabo Road in Junee about 11.20pm, where they threatened the service station attendant with the weapon and demanded cash.
In other news:
The thief was unable to pry open the cash register, so instead picked up the whole till and fled on foot.
Police established a crime scene at the Shell, which was then examined by forensic officers, but the assailant evaded police until yesterday afternoon.
Following an investigation, detectives arrested a 27-year-old man at a home on Callaghan Street, Ashmont, about 4.30pm on Friday September 9.
He was charged with robbery whilst armed with a dangerous weapon and was refused bail to appear before Wagga Wagga Bail Court on Saturday September 10.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.