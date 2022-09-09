Live coverage: September 10-11 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
September means finals footy and there's plenty to go around.
It's Farrer League grand final day, for the first time since 2019, with Marrar taking on The Rock-Yerong Creek in the big one. Marrar are also in the reserve grade grand final up against Charles Sturt University while in the under 17.5s North Wagga and Northern Jets will face off. While on the netball court CSU and North Wagga will play North Wagga in A grade.
In the Riverina League on Coolamon tackles Collingullie-Glenfield Park for the last place in the grand final.
It is also preliminary final time in Group Nine with Young looking to win through to their first grand final in 24 years when they tackle Tumut on Sunday.
The Football Wagga finals also start with South Wagga in action for the first time when they play Leeton United while Hanwood takes on Lake Albert looking to secure the first place in the grand final.
Follow all the action.
