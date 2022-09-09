Jesse Corcoran was only four months old when Young last played in a Group Nine final.
Now he's looking to end the long wait for his hometown club.
Despite the threat of injury after narrowly missing out on securing their place against Gundagai last week, Young are looking to end the longest gap between grand final appearances for any club in Group Nine when they take on Tumut in the preliminary final at Equex Centre on Saturday.
The 24-year break is almost unfathomable for the hooker.
"We've always been around that top three or four since I've been here in first grade so it will be nice to make a grand final," Corcoran said.
"I didn't really think about it being my whole lifetime but it is a fairly long time."
Young are looking to end a 31-year title drought.
Corcoran is one of eight Cherrypickers still part of the side who lost the 2020 preliminary final against Tumut.
It was their best effort since their last grand final appearance in 1998, but Corcoran doesn't want history to repeat and believes getting on top of the Blues pack is the way to do it.
"We have to win the middle as they've got a massive pack and it all comes from Zaccy Masters and Lachie Bristow," Corcoran said.
"If we can stop them it will go a long way to helping us get the win.
"It's been a good year, it's gone quick and we're just trying to fine tune a few things like silly mistakes and penalties, the things we've always struggled with but I think we can overcome it.
Corcoran is looking to rise to the challenge of taking on the freshly crowned Weissel Medal winner.
"I don't mind a bit of a challenge so we will see how we go," he said.
Corcoran has played in a number of roles in first grade.
However it's a hooker he's been able to cement his place in the starting line up.
It's somewhere he believes suits him the best.
"Growing up I was always a half but coming up through 18s I was a hooker/lock but now that I'm getting a little bit older and slower halves probably aren't my position anymore," Corcoran said.
"I enjoy being in the middle being hooker."
However it hasn't just been him in the role in the second half of the season.
Corcoran believes having former captain-coach James Woolford coming off the bench into dummy half has been a benefit.
"It just gives me a bit of a breather, which is good," he said.
"In the first half of the year when he was out I was pushing out 80 minutes before young Brock Sing come in for a little bit and now James' knee is all good it's probably 60-40."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
