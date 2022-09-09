The Daily Advertiser

Boy, 15, charged over police pursuit at Tumut

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 9 2022 - 9:34am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teen accused of stealing vehicles, leading police on dangerous pursuit

A teenage boy has been charged with a string of offences after he allegedly led police on pursuit in a stolen car in the eastern Riverina.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.