Teen accused of stealing vehicles, leading police on dangerous pursuit

A teenage boy has been charged with a string of offences after he allegedly led police on pursuit in a stolen car in the eastern Riverina.
About 8.20am on Thursday, police attempted to stop a Holden Colorado, which had been reported stolen, on Gocup Road at Tumut.
Advertisement
After the vehicle failed to stop, police initiated a pursuit on Brungle Road but were forced to stop amid safety concerns.
A short time later, the vehicle stopped on the same road and the driver - a 15-year-old boy - was arrested at the scene.
Police then subjected him to a roadside breath test that allegedly returned a positive result.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The teen was taken to Tumut police station, where a secondary test allegedly returned a reading of 0.069.
The boy was also charged with 13 offences, including leading police in pursuit - failing to stop and driving recklessly, being carried in a conveyance taken without consent of the owner and three counts of taking and driving a conveyance without consent of the owner.
He was also charged with driving with a low range PCA, two counts of entering building/land with intent to commit an indictable offence, two counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception, driving without a licence, receiving property (theft) and being found in possession of goods suspected of being stolen.
Police also allege several vehicles were broken into in the Young, Gundagai and Coolac townships on Thursday morning, with two stolen from a Coolac address.
The 15-year-old was refused bail to appear in a children's court.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.