San Isidore trainer David White won his first race in nine years and did so at triple figure odds.
Havahh Nice Day rallied late to take a narrow win in the Conquest Pools Maiden Pace (1740m) at $126 at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
It was 100 times the odds she last started at.
White couldn't believe the price the two-year-old filly went around at after two placings in her first two starts.
"It was ridiculous to have her at that price," White said.
Resuming from a break after disappointing as a $1.26 favourite in April, White thought it would be a big test after drawing barrier eight.
However he was thrilled with her efforts.
"After she went out for a spell she trialled good but I was sort of looking at it as another trial really as I knew I wasn't anywhere near fit and then I drew eight," he said.
"I thought we'd just drive her quiet and see how she goes but she got the chocolates."
White has only trained two winners himself in the last 14 years but has had more success as a breeder and owner.
Despite losing the previous two foals out of What About Now.
"I lost a couple of this mare which puts a gap in your horses and then you buy a few problem horses from other people before your own breed comes through," White said.
"I lost two brothers who are the year older than her and the year older again all in six months and it takes a while to work through them again when you breed them."
However he scooped the pool on Friday with the daughter of Tintin In America snaring three lucrative bonuses with her victory.
"It's a long path that's for sure but that little filly has always had ability," he said.
"It is good to see her finish it off as strong as she did as they ran a 27.5 quarter home and she's come from behind them."
White is now looking to head to the Breeders Challenge heat at Wagga next month.
He elected to bypass the first round of two-year-old fillies heats, which will be held at Young on Tuesday.
"It was just too early for her to be going into that straight up," White said.
"She wasn't fit today, even though she trialled good on Sunday, but I knew she wasn't 100 per cent fit and everything draws inside you it makes it pretty hard. She has done it all on ability really and when she gets fitter she will be even better."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
