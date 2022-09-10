Sore was how Wellways suicide prevention community development coordinator Ned Evans described himself come 2pm yesterday.
Mr Evans and his colleague James Ingram-Douglas met on their bikes at the Wellways CBD office at 6am on Friday morning, and didn't stop cycling until 2.30pm.
Alongside six other colleagues, and representatives from 10 other Wellways centres across the state, the two men spent the day cycling their way towards the 3139-kilometre target set in memory of the number of people who die each year by suicide.
It all started for Mr Evans on the back of a regional mental health roadshow he went on a few years back.
"We got in the cars and we drove around the region ... we stopped at the nice small sort of rural, quiet country towns, and did workshops with a lot of men about mental health," he said.
"The following year after that, we thought, let's get out of the cars and jump on bikes ... the first one we did, we started in Wagga and ended up in Hay."
In each town along the way they'd stop and hold suicide prevention training and information sessions.
"This is like an offspring of that," Mr Evans said.
The pair clocked an impressive 100km each over the course of Friday, and their team collectively reached more than 350km.
However, Mr Evans said their drive to break the cycle of suicide was more important than any numerical goal.
"Even if we don't reach the number, I'm really glad to see people from all over other sites across Australia sending in videos and photos of them and the events in their communities," he said.
"Suicide is something that for a lot of us has been a big driver in our personal lives.
"That was the reason why we got into this type of work.
"We're not only riding for ourselves but for our loved ones we've lost to suicide."
If this story raised issues for you, or if you or someone you know needs crisis support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14, Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636 or MensLine Australia on 1300 789 978.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
