Mater Dei Primary School student Abbey Hunt has been named in three NSW state sports teams.
Selected in the NSW Australian rules, netball, and touch football teams, the young athlete is in Woolongong this week for the School Sport Australia 12 Years and Under Netball Championships.
"It's exciting in the moment and it makes you proud to represent your state in so many sports," Abbey said.
This is Abbey's first time making a state team and she said she was shocked when she was selected for three different sports.
Of the sports she's representing NSW in, she said netball is her favourite, though she enjoys the variety of playing all three.
"I've played netball since I was like five and I've just played every other year, it's been great. I started playing touch when I was six and played every year since too," she said.
On a weekend Hunt plays for Eastlakes Mangoplah-Cookardinia United, and joined their youth girls Australian rules team when the competition first began.
She has continued to excel in all three sports and was named captain of the NSW netball team at the Sydney training camp last week.
Abbey said that the trial process for all three teams was long and she was surprised when she got into each of them.
Hundreds of girls participated at the trials, with netball having a particularly strong selection process.
Though there's a strong showing of country girls in the Australian rules team, the majority of players chosen in representative teams come from a city background.
"The (city girls) are definitely much bigger and taller which is scarier, but it's nice playing in a harder competition," Abbey said.
One of five, there's no rivalry amongst the Hunt siblings, who have all been very excited about Abbey's achievements.
"I think they're really proud, they're good supporters and they're really good at sport as well," she said.
Abbey's father, Peter Hunt, said the family are incredibly proud of Abbey and are grateful she has so many opportunities to play and excel in sport.
"To see kids playing so many different sports, it's just beautiful. It's fantastic, being young and having the opportunity at this level, I think she underplays a little bit just the amount of kids who do play these sports who don't get here," Hunt said.
"From a parents point of view, we're just extremely proud. She's got a smile on her face and we're happy to be supporting her," he said.
Abbey isn't the only local in Woolongong, with Eloise Quintal also selected in the state netball team.
The duo are competing against teams from all states and territories over the week, hoping to take out the national championships.
At the end of day three of the championship, NSW have won four of their six games and are sitting third on the ladder behind South Australia and Queensland.
NSW came fourth overall in the Australian rules championship in Adelaide in August. The touch championship will be held in Wagga in November.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
