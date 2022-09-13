The Daily Advertiser

Mater Dei Primary School student Abbey Hunt has been selected in state Australian rules, netball, and touch football teams

Abbey Hunt has been selected in the NSW primary Australian rules, netball, and touch football teams. Picture by Tahlia Sinclair

Mater Dei Primary School student Abbey Hunt has been named in three NSW state sports teams.

