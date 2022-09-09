The Daily Advertiser

Mitch Ivill relishing his chance to play finals with Tumut

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 9 2022 - 7:44am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Ivill is looking to help Tumut through to a third straight grand final appearance and his first since returning to the club.

Splitting time between Group Nine and Southern Inland, Mitch Ivill has been playing first grade for seven years but is finally getting a taste of what winning finals footy is all about.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.