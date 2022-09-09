Splitting time between Group Nine and Southern Inland, Mitch Ivill has been playing first grade for seven years but is finally getting a taste of what winning finals footy is all about.
Injury prevented him from being part of Tumut's run to the 2017 preliminary final before he returned to the Blues last year after three more seasons in Southern Inland with Tumut.
COVID restrictions didn't allow for the finals series to be played and now after coming through two must-win semi-finals, Ivill doesn't want the ride to stop when Tumut faces Young in the preliminary final on Sunday.
"I've never really been close to making a final before let alone a grand final so it's been very different for me," Ivill said.
"But we are looking strong and everyone is very keen and confident. Confident but not cocky."
Tumut responded from a loss to Young earlier in the season with a win at Twickenham a month out from finals.
With their finals form, Ivill believes they can make it three grand final appearances in a row.
"I think we've set ourselves up very nicely for it," he said.
"We're confident in our own ability to play well and play for each other and that's been the driving force at the moment.
"We've got a lot of belief in each other and that we will put in 110 per cent.
"It's not so much about who we verse."
Despite giving away plenty of size to most of his rivals, Ivill plays a crucial role at the back for the Blues.
He adds some spark to their back line movements and puts his body on the line.
"If I give them a little bit they will take a mile so I can't let the foot up," Ivill said.
"It is all a big bluff but. I just have to act tough."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
