Parts of the Riverina have recorded over 30 milimetres of rain since the skies opened on Wednesday night and more expected in the coming days.
The Bureau of Meteorology's Kapooka station recorded 33 milimetres rain to 4pm Friday, while Wagga Airport received 21.4.
Meanwhile across the Riverina, Griffith recorded 25 milimetres, Narrandera 17.6, Temora 26, Young 29.6, Albury 29.2, and Hay 17.8.
It comes as the bureau cancelled its flood watch for the Murrumbidgee and Tumut Rivers.
However, forecasts have been revised with up to 8 milimetres rain forecast for Saturday and storms also expected on Sunday.
And while the bureau is predicting the showers will ease off early next week, another rain event appears just around the corner with up to 45 milimetres rain forecast for Thursday and Friday.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
