The Daily Advertiser

Towns across region drenched and more rain is forecast just around the corner

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 9 2022 - 8:49am, first published 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stormclouds encircle the tower at South Wagga Public School on Friday afternoon.

Parts of the Riverina have recorded over 30 milimetres of rain since the skies opened on Wednesday night and more expected in the coming days.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.