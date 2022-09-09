Wagga and Riverina leaders have paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II and what she meant to the region's citizens.
Less than a year after her Coronation ceremony, the Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, visited Wagga on February 13, 1954 and they were welcomed by thousands lining Wagga's streets and Bolton Park.
Advertisement
Riverina MP Michael McCormack said it was a sad day but also a time to be grateful for the Queen's "incredible" dedication to duty and her grace.
Mr McCormack said he met the Queen in Sydney in March 2000 while he was working as editor of The Daily Advertiser.
"I made sure I was very last in the queue because I thought she might stop and chat, and she did," Mr McCormack said.
"We had quite a long chat and I was stunned and amazed that she remembered she had been in Wagga [in 1954] and told me her recollections as it being a market and defence city."
Wagga Mayor Dallas Tout paid tribute to the Queen's "unparalleled" public service.
"What she survived, stood up to and held at bay over that time cannot be fully known or appreciated. May she rest in peace with the love of her life," Cr Tout said.
In other news
Wagga MP Joe McGirr said he had "been reflecting on the tremendous life [Her Majesty] led, and the presence she was in our lives".
"Queen Elizabeth paid an exceptionally special visit to Wagga in 1954, a memory many residents hold dearly," Dr McGirr stated.
"Her service and devotion have been an inspiration.
"My own respect for her has grown as I have come to realise the important role she has played in the Commonwealth and the commitment with which she has seen that through."
A book of condolences for Buckingham Palace will be available in Mr McCormack's Wagga office.
An online condolence book can also be signed at www.pmc.gov.au/condolence-form
If people wish to lay flowers in honour of Her Majesty, they can do so at the flag poles at the front of the Wagga City Council Chambers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.